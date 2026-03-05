The future of a Surrey Hills restaurant that split a community remains in limbo after a key decision was delayed.
Hilltop Kitchen in Alldens Lane, near Godalming, closed after four years of operation when it ran afoul of planning regulations.
The café had proved enormously popular, drawing visitors from across Surrey to its rural location – but many nearby residents said the added traffic on narrow single-track lanes leading to it made their lives a misery.
The owners had hoped to reopen as a restaurant about 10 metres from their original site and were expecting to learn their fate at the Tuesday, March 3, meeting of Waverley Borough Council’s licensing committee.
Their application garnered 257 representations from the public, with 68 objections and 189 in support.
Those in favour said they wholeheartedly backed the licensing application. One wrote: “I was a regular patron of the original establishment and was deeply saddened when it closed.
“Its absence has left a significant gap in our community, as there are no other quality restaurants serving locally sourced, seasonal food for a considerable distance, particularly one that so perfectly complements the beauty of our Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”
Opponents submitted photos of road accidents on the approach, showing vehicles struggling to pass on the narrow lanes.
One wrote: “It is accessed by Alldens Lane, a narrow and predominantly single-track rural lane, with limited passing places and no pavements.
“It is used by walkers, cyclists and horse-riders, and by families with young children. There is no public transport serving the site. The practical consequence is that the great majority of patrons, staff and suppliers must travel by private vehicle.”
Both sides left the packed 10am meeting disappointed and confused when the hearing was postponed after not enough Waverley Borough councillors were available to attend.
A spokesperson for Waverley Borough Council said: “We understand the disappointment felt by those who attended today’s Licensing Sub-Committee meeting, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused by the postponement.
“Sometimes councillors are unexpectedly unable to attend scheduled meetings despite everyone’s best efforts to plan ahead.
“It’s important to note that this does not happen often: it is extremely unusual for a committee meeting to be unable to proceed due to councillor availability, but it is sometimes unavoidable.
“For licensing hearings, a minimum number of councillors must be present in order for the committee to make lawful decisions.
“Unfortunately, that requirement was not met this morning, meaning the meeting could not proceed.
“We fully appreciate the time and preparation invested by attendees, representatives and legal teams, and we are sorry for any disruption caused by the delay.”
The hearing has now been rescheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026, and all parties have been informed.
