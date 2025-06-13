It was udderly delightful at Haslemere Museum as more than 160 visitors flocked to meet animals who had made the museum their destination.
The Mill Cottage Farm Experience trotted in from Alton with a friendly herd of goats, sheep, ducks and other furry favourites. After a soggy start, the skies cleared and children got the chance to pet and feed the animals in the museum garden — an event that proved a real quacker!
Inside, families got crafty with a wildly imaginative hippo waterhole display, part of The Herds, a global art project raising awareness of climate change. Led by artist Diana Burch, children created oxpecker puppets to perch on their handmade hippos. It was a wildly successful day for all involved!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.