Haslemere’s new Town Mayor, Jean Arrick, brings decades of community service and education experience to the role. A retired teacher and Hindhead ward councillor since 1999, Jean spent 25 years at St Catherine’s School in Bramley as Head of Psychology and Duke of Edinburgh Award manager – even meeting the previous Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip at an award ceremony in St James’ Palace..
In retirement, she remains deeply involved in the local community—running Hindhead Beavers and serving as a school governor.
Jean has chosen two charities for her mayoral year: the Friends of the Royal Surrey Cancer and Surgical Innovation Centre and Hindhead Scouts. She plans several fundraising events, including a gala ball at Haslemere Hall, to support local young people and cutting-edge cancer care.
