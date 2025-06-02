Haslemere’s much-loved Community Fridge has found a new lease of life at Pathways Pavilion, after demand earlier this year forced it to pause operations. The popular initiative – run by environmental charity Love Haslemere Hate Waste (LHHW) – is now fully reopened and operating daily from 8.30 to 10.30am, rescuing surplus food from retailers including M&S, Waitrose and FareShare, and redistributing it to the community.
“Our Community Fridge is all about bringing people together and reducing food waste,” said Victoria Page, founder of LHHW. “Every day, we’re rescuing good food that would otherwise go to waste – and making it available to everyone. It’s better for people, and it’s better for the planet.”
Before its temporary closure, the fridge was redistributing more than 300kg of food weekly to more than 90 families. The move to Pathways Pavilion – a community building tucked behind Haslemere Hall – marks a new chapter, made possible by an extraordinary outpouring of local support. Just last week more than 300 people visited the fridge.
Volunteers have worked tirelessly to get the space ready, and LHHW has extended heartfelt thanks to Simply Superb Cleaning, The Haslemere Cleaning Company, JS Cleaning Solutions, See Signs, and all those who rolled up their sleeves to remove rubbish, rip up old carpets, clean bathrooms, and create fresh signage.
On Saturday, LHHW hosted its first monthly neighbourhood coffee morning to welcome local residents to the new space. “It was wonderful to see so many new faces,” said Page. “It’s been a real community effort.”
In further good news, LHHW has just been shortlisted for the BBC Radio Surrey Make a Difference Awards in the Green category for its work on the Community Fridge, Repair Café and Library of Things. Winners will be announced on September 22 at Lingfield Racecourse.
To volunteer or support the project, email [email protected] or donate via www.justgiving.com/lovehaslemere-hatewaste
