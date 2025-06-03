As concerns mount over the future of Haslemere Hospital’s inpatient wards, some residents have responded with a fundraiser to help keep their hospital open.
The Solstice of Shenanigans Summer Party will take place at The Prince of Wales pub in Hammer on Friday, June 21. Organised by local residents Nathan and Fiona Tough, the Midsummer event is being hosted by landlords Nick and Becky, who say they wanted to “give something back” to the community.
The family-friendly event begins at midday, with guest DJs providing “Summer Sounds” throughout the day. Children’s activities will be available and a barbecue will be served from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.
“With the recent news about ward closures, it felt like the right cause,” said Mr Tough. “If we lose Haslemere Hospital’s facilities, it would be sorely missed. We want to help while also bringing people together.”
The fundraiser will benefit the Haslemere and District Hospital League of Friends, which works to support the hospital and advocate for its future. Entry is by donation – suggested at £8 for adults, with children going free – and all proceeds will go to the charity.
The League of Friends has faced renewed pressure in recent weeks, as Haslemere Hospital’s inpatient wards remain temporarily closed due to a shortage of medical cover. While the Minor Injuries Unit is set to be upgraded to a seven-day Urgent Treatment Centre, concern remains over the loss of inpatient capacity.
Dr Mark Hurst, retired GP and president of the League, said: “Over the years not only have we raised lots of money to support work in the hospital, supplied kit and so on, but also have fought long and hard to keep the inpatient wards open. They are an integral part of the hospital offering, which needs to be supported.”
