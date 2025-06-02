Joyce Douglas, a former headteacher, wartime volunteer and lifelong Girl Guide, has celebrated her 100th birthday at Redcot Care Home in Haslemere, surrounded by family, friends and flowers.
Born in Liverpool on May 25, 1925, Joyce was evacuated at 14 to the Welsh town of Llangollen during the Second World War — but was unfortunately sent home too early. On her return to Liverpool in 1940, she witnessed the devastation of the May Blitz, which claimed the lives of several school friends.
Determined to help, Joyce served as a fire-watcher during her teacher training, keeping watch for incendiary bombs on school rooftops. She also worked shifts at the NAAFI buffet at Crewe Station, serving troops on the move.
After the war, she represented West Lancashire at the 1946 Festival of Youth at Wembley Stadium — an event aimed at national renewal.
“We were lodged in a deep shelter at Clapham South. It was unforgettable,” she said.
Joyce dedicated much of her life to Girlguiding, beginning as a Brownie at the age of eight in 1933 and remaining active for nearly nine decades. She served as a Guide, Leader, and later as Vice President of Merseyside South Guides, as well as a member of the Trefoil Guild.
Her teaching career culminated in her role as Headmistress at Merchant Taylors’ Junior School in Liverpool. She also played hockey for Liverpool Ladies and camped across Europe with her beloved twin sister Mollie — including through postwar Switzerland and Norway.
Joyce’s life has been one of service — to the Guides, generations of schoolchildren, the church and her local community, including volunteering with the National Trust.
“I really believe that being with younger people is an excellent way of keeping young and in touch,” she said.
Widowed twice, she is now a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. “A little bit of everything in moderation, faith, and staying curious — that’s the secret,” she added.
