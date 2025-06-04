This is not the first time the appeal has been heard. A previous Inspector dismissed it in 2024, citing the “fundamental and serious harm” the project would cause to the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). However, the decision was later overturned due to a procedural error, prompting a fresh appeal. At the time, Haslemere South Residents Association (part of the Rule 6 group) described the renewed process as a “total travesty”: “An opportunist developer, hoping for planning permission now that housing targets have been increased, will be expecting the community to have run out of energy to protect this beautiful Haslemere countryside that sits entirely within the Surrey Hills AONB.”