An appeal that could determine the future of Britain’s National Landscapes has concluded following a heated inquiry into controversial plans to build 111 homes within the protected Surrey Hills.
Redwood (South West) Ltd is seeking permission to build on land just outside Haslemere’s boundary, but firmly within the Surrey Hills National Landscape. The proposal, which has sparked fierce local opposition, could test the legal robustness of protections designed to safeguard England’s most scenic places from development.
In its closing statement, Waverley Borough Council urged the Inspector to dismiss the appeal, warning that the scheme would inflict “fundamental and serious harm” on a designated landscape with the highest level of legal and policy protection. The Council argued the plan fails the National Planning Policy Framework’s ‘exceptional circumstances’ test and sets a dangerous precedent.
“National Landscapes are not a first port of call for housing,” the Council said. “This proposal runs counter to planning principles and undermines the public trust that protections for our most treasured environments are meaningful.”
Natural England echoed these concerns, describing the scheme as causing “a direct and irreversible loss.” The Chair of the National Landscape Board warned it would “send shock waves throughout nationally protected landscape bodies” and erode confidence in the planning system.
A coalition of local objectors – known as the Rule 6 Party and comprising Haslemere Town Council and residents’ groups – argued the development fails to meet any of the criteria for national interest. They criticised its impact on local ecology, historic tree-lined verges, and the tranquillity of the Hindhead Greensand Hills.
“The purported benefits are not so exceptional as to outweigh the substantial harms,” they said.
This is not the first time the appeal has been heard. A previous Inspector dismissed it in 2024, citing the “fundamental and serious harm” the project would cause to the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). However, the decision was later overturned due to a procedural error, prompting a fresh appeal. At the time, Haslemere South Residents Association (part of the Rule 6 group) described the renewed process as a “total travesty”: “An opportunist developer, hoping for planning permission now that housing targets have been increased, will be expecting the community to have run out of energy to protect this beautiful Haslemere countryside that sits entirely within the Surrey Hills AONB.”
Redwood’s barrister claimed the development would be “practically invisible” and that 78 per cent of the land would be retained or improved for public and ecological benefit. The firm argued the scheme meets the exceptional circumstances test, citing acute housing need – especially for affordable homes – in Haslemere.
“There is no site closer to a top-tier settlement that would deliver such high public value with such limited harm,” counsel said. They argued that Waverley’s reliance on the quashed decision was “deplorable” and legally indefensible.
With Labour now targeting 1.5 million homes by 2029 and Waverley’s need rising to 1,481 a year, Redwood called the scheme a “rare and exceptional opportunity” to make a real impact.
The Planning Inspector’s decision is expected later this year.
