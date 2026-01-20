Traffic is heavy around Petersfield this evening following two accidents on the southbound A3.
Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision reportedly involving two vehicles at the A272 Winchester Road junction, with the southbound overpass being closed to traffic at the time of writing (7pm).
A blue Peugeot has also left the road at the A272 Sheet Link but is off the carriageway and not affecting traffic.
Both incidents are on the southbound carriageway with traffic backed up to the Sheet and Steep Marsh area.
The old A3 through Petersfield is also slow as drivers seek an alternative route.
