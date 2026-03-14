There’s apparently no such thing as a free lunch.
But local Muslims have gone one better, as they served up a free dinner to more than 160 guests at a Bordon community centre.
Last night’s Iftar Dinner at the Forest Community Centre was prepared and served by East Hampshire members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC).
Organisers were keen to share a message of inclusion and peace with town and district councillor, Imam Adeel Shah, hosting the programme and giving an introduction into the AMC and its local charity work.
Professor Ibrahim Ikhlaf talked about the rights of neighbours in the keynote address before quoting His Holiness, Mirza Masroor Ahmad, in emphasising the urgent need for justice, peace and genuine cohesion.
Cllr Shad said: “In recent times there has been much discussion about what true British values are and whether Muslims integrate into the communities they live in.
“This gathering was, in many ways, a practical answer to that question.
“Almost every weekend our members are involved in community service, whether through litter picking, tree planting, blood donation drives for the NHS or fundraising for charitable causes.”
“This is who we are – our work is not done when headlines demand it, but because communities deserve it.”
Guests from afar as Portsmouth and London enjoyed a three-course meal of curry, rice, naan and pudding with diner Caroline Jane saying: “It was a fantastic evening with fantastic hosts and delicious food.”
“It was a lovely with wonderful food and lovely hosts,” said Sue Bass with other guests praising the “kind and gracious guests” and their beautiful words.
“The speeches were insightful, the call to prayer was enchantingly beautiful, the food was fantastic,” said Sandra Gray.
“Above all else the message of ‘love for all hatred for none’ resonated with me so deeply.”
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