There will be a double cause for celebration in a village near Bordon with organisers of an annual event confirming the show must go on.
Tradition will be upheld in Oakhanger this spring as plans are well underway for this year’s May Fayre.
Villagers will be relieved to hear the event will return to the green on Sunday, May 3, given that similar fairs in nearby Wrecclesham and Rowledge have been cancelled.
And this year’s fayre will also have a first as two May Queens will share the throne in a break from tradition.
“The two cancelled fayres in 2020 and 201 created a backlog of Oakhanger girls who wanted their turn on the throne,” said Camilla Clayton-Jones.
“So in the interests of fairness, and in an attempt to get through the backlog before they’re all in their 20s, we’ve decided to pair two long-standing best friends for the role this year – the two May Queens are job sharing the role!”
Things will also move forward next weekend with the first maypole dancing practice session taking place in the village hall at 3pm next Sunday, March 22.
Maypole dancing is one of the highlights of the annual fayre with children from Oakhanger, Kingsley, Binsted and Bordon set to show off their moves on the green.
Organisers are also hopeful of securing a local bagpipe band or player to welcome the Queens and close the event, with Camilla and her colleagues keen to spread some joy and normality in an often crazy world.
She said: “I really want to keep our lovely event going.
“The world may be scary and crazy, but humans everywhere are still doing their little bit to maintain "normal", continue the traditions we all love and put a smile on other people's faces.”
