The sale also features a selection of James Bond posters spanning the early years of 007. These include a Goldfinger (1964) framed and glazed poster with artwork by Robert Brownjohn, estimated at £3,000 to £5,000. Brownjohn’s design, featuring the gold-painted body of Shirley Eaton as Jill Masterson, remains one of the most recognisable Bond poster images ever produced.