From a future investment-grade Aston Martin to a cherished Fiat Panda, the catalogue spans a wide spectrum of motoring passions.
A highlight is a 1996 Aston Martin DB7 3.2 Automatic, finished in metallic Toro Red with a two-tone leather interior. With full service history and an upgraded sports exhaust, the model has been described by as the ‘most undervalued supercar in the modern market’. Guided at £13,000 to £16,000, it offers strong investment potential.
Another standout is a 1978 Fiat Spider 124, a ‘survivor car’ that has never been restored. First registered in California, the left-hand drive Spider retains its original US-spec bumpers. Transported to and owned in Britain since 2013, it has toured extensively across Europe while remaining true to its owner’s philosophy of ‘it’s only original once’. The car is estimated at £7,000 to £9,000.
The auction also includes a 1993 Fiat Panda Fizz, owned for 24 years by a single enthusiast. Forced onto the market by ULEZ restrictions, the car underwent a bare-metal restoration five years ago and now carries a 1242cc Fiat Punto engine in place of its original 1.0-litre unit. The result is a 70bhp ‘nippy fun car’ that retains the Panda’s character. The estimate is £4,000 to £6,000.
BMW aficionados may be drawn to a 1986 BMW 320i (E30) 2-door saloon. The one-owner, left-hand drive model features a 2.0-litre six-cylinder engine and 5-speed manual gearbox. With 83,438 km recorded and 10 Munich service stamps, the car is presented in original specification. This has a guide price of £1,500 to £3,000.
Other notable entries include a low-mileage 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (R129), originally supplied in Hong Kong to Barclays Bank (estimate £5,000 to £6,000), and a well-preserved 1963 Rover P4 95 with extensive service history, and estimated at £2,500 to £3,500).
The automobilia section offers equally distinctive lots. A 1930s AA double-sided enamel garage sign comes with a remarkable backstory: rescued from demolition 50 years ago when a workman was about to toss it in a skip, saved by the simple question, ‘Are you really going to do that?’ It now carries an estimate of £300 to £600.
Also on offer are enamel signs including an RAC ‘Get-You-Home Service’ (£30–£40) and a French TOTALGAZ sign (£60–£80), along with Rolls-Royce memorabilia such as sterling silver Spirit of Ecstasy cufflinks (£150–£300) and a gilt bronze Spirit of Ecstasy statue (£300–£500).
The auction promises something for every budget. The full catalogue is available at www.ewbanks.co.uk, where bidders can also register.
