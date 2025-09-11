An iconic locomotive is returning to the Watercress Line for the first time in 19 years next month - and visitors will be able to get up close to it.
Number 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley was built in October 1937 as one of 35 LNER A4 Class Pacific engines designed for high-speed services on the East Coast Main Line between King’s Cross and Edinburgh. It was the 100th Pacific designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and was named in his honour.
Between October 8 and 12 there will be a whole programme of experiences with the engine, which is on loan from the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust.
Its shape is familiar to those who know its sister engine Mallard, the all-time steam speed record holder. Sir Nigel Gresley set the steam speed record for the British Railways era, which began in 1948, by reaching 112mph.
This event will also pay tribute to the close working relationship between Sir Nigel Gresley and his assistant Oliver Bulleid, who worked on design elements of the A4 Pacific. Bulleid went on to design the Watercress Line’s flagship wartime locomotive Merchant Navy Class 35005 Canadian Pacific in 1940.
The experiences at the Watercress Line will start with a static footplate tour on October 8 and 9, during which visitors can step on board for a guided exploration.
Steam enthusiasts will be able to get up close to the controls, learn about the intricate workings of the locomotive and discover what it takes to keep such a powerful machine in motion.
On October 9, keen photographers are invited to take part in an exclusive photography experience in partnership with Nikon. This special day offers a rare chance to capture Sir Nigel Gresley in all its glory, with professional guidance from experts who will share tips and techniques to help attendees create stunning images of one of the most iconic locomotives ever built.
On October 10, an exclusive dining experience behind Sir Nigel Gresley will offer the full red-carpet treatment, with guests enjoying a welcome drink and a fine dining menu served as they travel through the scenic Hampshire countryside.
An afternoon tea experience will take place on October 11 and 12, when guests will be able to sit back and savour freshly prepared savoury treats and delicate cakes while travelling behind this world-famous engine, combining elegance, history and relaxation.
Watercress Line chief executive Rebecca Dalley said: “We could not be more delighted to welcome back Sir Nigel Gresley after nearly two decades. These experiences, whether enjoying an elegant afternoon tea, taking fabulous photographs or standing on the footplate, will captivate the imagination and bring our shared railway heritage to life.
“It is a unique opportunity to connect with the magic of steam travel and celebrate the remarkable story of this locomotive.”
Standard travel behind Sir Nigel Gresley is also available on October 11 and 12, with a round trip from Alresford station. Spaces are limited and expected to sell quickly, so early booking is recommended.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.