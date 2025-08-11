Young artists in a Waverley village have enjoyed a brush with greatness as their school has been awarded a creative accolade.
Staff and pupils at St John’s Infant School in Churt have been celebrating after completing the Arts Award Discover, a nationally recognised qualification from Trinity College London.
The project, aimed at Year 1 and 2 pupils, introduced children to a wide range of artistic experiences, from painting and sculpture to photography and performance. Over the course of the year, the pupils created personal ‘arts logs’ to document their journey, which included hands-on workshops, research into artists, and collaborative projects.
Parents volunteered their time and talents in a series of showcase assemblies, inspiring children with real-life stories from careers in the arts. Visitors included a ballet dancer, a make-up artist, a photographer, a violinist, a DJ, and an illustrator currently exhibiting in Paris.
One of the highlights was an open-air art workshop on the village green, where children created layered artworks using acrylics, Indian ink, and pastels. These pieces were later framed and displayed in a school gallery, alongside collaborative navy-and-gold paintings and sculptures made of mod-roc, inspired by a visit to Watts Gallery and the work of local artist Mary Watts.
Headteacher Marion Stevens said: “The wealth of experiences the children received by taking part in this project have been incredible.
“They’ve been inspired by people’s careers – things they had never even thought of.
“They’ve also learned how the skills they’re developing now can be used in artistic careers in the future.”
Each child who completed the programme received an official certificate from Trinity College London, recognising their creativity and commitment.
St John’s plans to run the Arts Award Discover project every two years, continuing to nurture creativity and confidence in its youngest learners.
