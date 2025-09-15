Hampshire runner Ben Johnson has completed one of Europe’s toughest endurance events to raise funds for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.
Ben, originally from South Hay, near Kingsley, recently finished the 100-kilometre (62.1-mile) CCC (Courmayeur–Champex-Lac–Chamonix) ultra marathon through the Alps.
The race began on August 29, taking runners across Alpine peaks in Italy, Switzerland and France, around the Mont Blanc massif.
"Although I’m an experienced trail runner, I knew the CCC was going to push me to my limits,” Mr Johnson said.
He chose to raise money for Phyllis Tuckwell for personal reasons.
“I have a close friend who has motor neurone disease, who Phyllis Tuckwell are doing an amazing job of supporting as he experiences physical deterioration,” he said.
“I wanted to recognise the work they are doing so they can continue to help others in similar situations."
He first attempted the CCC in 2023 but was forced to drop out at the halfway point.
“To give me extra motivation this year, and to acknowledge the scale of the challenge, I decided to fundraise for two causes that were personally important to me.”
Phyllis Tuckwell provides palliative and end-of-life care for patients, families and carers living with advanced or terminal illness.
Helena Burke, community fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell, said: “We’re so grateful to Ben for choosing to raise money for local hospice care, and so impressed that he has taken on this incredible challenge.
“We’re reliant on our local community to help us raise the money we need to continue providing our vital care, and we’d like to thank everyone who has sponsored Ben and contributed to raising this amazing amount of money.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.