The Trust says the initiative is a direct response to the continued impact of racism on staff, patients, and local communities.
National and local data highlights stark inequalities for people from racialised, ethnically, and culturally diverse communities when engaging with mental health services.
Research shows that individuals from Black, Asian, or minority ethnic backgrounds are four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act, experience higher rates of restraint in mental health units, and are more likely to encounter services through the criminal justice system.
The Trust’s own survey also revealed that 38.6 percent of staff from an ethnic minority background had faced harassment, bullying, or abuse from a patient, relative, or member of the public within the last year.
Anna Rowen, director of people and culture, who has been leading on the plan, said: “The data is clear; racism is harming our staff and our communities, and we cannot and will not look away. From the disproportionate detaining of Black and minority ethnic individuals to the normalisation of racial abuse in the workplace, the evidence demands action.
“We are taking bold, measurable steps to dismantle these injustices and build a Trust where equity, dignity, and safety are non-negotiable for everyone. This is not just a campaign; it’s a cultural transformation.”
At the heart of the new plan is the Patient and Carer Race Equality Framework (PCREF), a national tool being used to embed anti-racism into governance, service delivery, and workplace culture.
The plan was shaped by the voices of more than 1,500 staff and 500 people from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including individuals from Black African, African Caribbean, and diverse Asian backgrounds, as well as carers, faith leaders, veterans, LGBTQ+ people, young people, and those with disabilities and mental health conditions.
Among them was Len, from the Southampton BAME Carers group, who said: “I am encouraged by the Trust’s ongoing engagement with communities and representation by members of our communities in the structures and implementation required to address these inequalities.
“I believe it is also important for us to work together to fully achieve the aims of the Trust becoming fully anti-racist.”
The Trust’s Board has also issued a clear public commitment: “We are committed to being an anti-racist Trust. We have zero tolerance for racism in any form towards our staff, patients, or the communities we serve.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. We are taking active steps to challenge discrimination, remove barriers, and build an inclusive culture where diversity is celebrated, and equity is at the heart of everything we do.”
To support the plan, the Trust’s Engagement Team held workshops and surveys with local communities, identifying nine key areas of focus. These include leadership and governance, partnership working, co-learning, data-driven improvement, information and advice, digital inclusion, cultural awareness and staff knowledge, workforce diversity and inclusion, and co-production.
Staff, patients, and carers are being urged to play their part by reporting racism, raising awareness, taking part in race equality staff networks, and sharing their own stories of impact and change.
Ron Shields, chief executive of the Trust, said: “This is a defining moment for our organisation. We are moving beyond recognising inequality, we are actively dismantling it.
“With courage, clarity, and collective responsibility, we are embedding anti-racism into the very fabric of our Trust not as a one-off initiative, but as a permanent, measurable commitment to justice and equity.”
