Bentley Lodge Care and Nursing Home has been rated “Good” across all key areas following its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
Inspectors highlighted the home’s commitment to person-centred care, noting that residents’ individual needs and preferences were respected and supported.
Services were described as responsive, with staff listening to and acting on feedback from residents and their families, while leadership was recognised for driving continuous improvement across the home.
Abbas Merali, chief executive of RMD Care, said: “This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team in providing safe, compassionate, and high-quality care to our residents.”
Bentley Lodge thanked residents, families and staff for their trust and support, saying the rating reflected a shared commitment to ensuring residents feel valued and cared for.
The full inspection report is available on the Care Quality Commission website.
RMD Care is a family-run provider which has operated for more than 30 years. It runs six homes across the south of England, all rated “Good” by the CQC.
The organisation provides residential and dementia care tailored to residents’ needs and says it invests heavily in its staff, with no agency workers used across its homes.
