A mum who was diagnosed breast cancer is hoping for more precious memories with her family after her best friend launched a fundraising campaign to send them to Disneyland.
Kayleigh Strickland, of Bordon, who found out she had triple negative breast cancer in October 2023, has undergone 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and radiotherapy.
Despite the demanding treatment, she remains focused on creating special moments with her two young sons and partner.
Her close friend, Alisha Roberts, who has faced her own cancer journey, set up a GoFundMe page to help the family enjoy their dream trip. The appeal has already received generous support from across the Bordon community.
Kayleigh, who has lived in Bordon all her life and works at the local post office, said she has been deeply touched by the kindness shown.
“The trip is about making memories with my boys, and they’re big fans of Toy Story so we can’t wait to see that,” she said. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated. The support and kind messages have really overwhelmed me.”
Reflecting on the impact of treatment, she added: “One of the hardest parts was losing my hair. As a young woman, your hair is such a big part of who you are. People look at you differently, but I’m still the same person I was before.”
Known in Bordon for her warmth and friendly smile, Kayleigh has received an outpouring of love from friends, family and customers alike.
She is now undergoing a new round of chemotherapy and is hopeful it will give her more time to enjoy life’s special moments, including the family holiday to Disneyland.
