A community football club in Liphook says it has been left “heart-broken” after thieves smashed into its storage container overnight and stole hundreds of pounds worth of match-day bar stock used to keep the grassroots club afloat.
The break-in, late on Tuesday, October 28, saw alcohol, soft drinks, snacks and supplies taken — items sold after games to raise vital funds for the club’s 23 teams, from under-7s to veterans. The club says the theft directly hits money that would have gone into equipment, kit and trophies for local children.
“It’s horrible what’s happened. We’re a completely volunteer-led community football club and we do a lot of fundraising. For someone to take things we’ve bought to help raise funds for the club is just heartbreaking,” said vice chair Jenni Weston. “No one’s been hurt or injured, and although it’s just food and drink, it’s more than that. We now have to replace it – money that could have been used to buy new footballs or trophies for our players. This is money we’ve worked so hard for.
“The people who did this aren’t thinking about the impact of their actions. It’s completely mindless and not nice.”
Noise was reported around 11.15pm and again at 5am. Volunteers discovered damaged locks and emptied shelves the next morning.
It comes only weeks after a bench was destroyed and graffiti sprayed across the same container. The club has now installed new CCTV, reinforced locks and extra security.
Parish clerk Jane Sawyer said: “The Council is deeply concerned and saddened by the recent break-in. We condemn this act of vandalism and theft that has caused significant distress to the club, its volunteers, and the wider community.”
Jenni added: ““We’ve been really humbled by the support from the community. Such a large portion of the village has a connection to the club, and it’s been heart-warming to see so many offers of help – from businesses, our local PCSO, and members of the public offering money and support.
“We’re working with the police and other sports clubs in the community to make a better environment for our kids. But we don’t want to criminalise or villainise the youth – we want to educate them and encourage better behaviour.”
The police are investigating and the club and council are appealing for witnesses and support. Anyone with information should quote 44250488913 when calling 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
