A Headley pub is the toast of East Hampshire as it’s been declared one of the six best in the country.
The Holly Bush will be flying the flag for Headley and Hampshire in Yorkshire later this month when they vie for a UK title at the Great British Pub Awards.
The watering role run by Matt Woodhams and Millie Williams is one of six hostelries shortlisted in the Best Punch Pub category at the September 24 finals in Leeds.
They will compete against five other Punch Tavern pubs from around the country for the title but whatever the outcome, just being shortlisted is a huge honour and accolade for the village local.
Mr Woodhams said: “For us to be representing Punch and to make it into the final six is something we’re really proud of – it’s a pretty big deal in the pub world.
“Winning would be massive. Not just for us, but for Headley as a whole.
“We’re really proud to be finalists but bringing an award like this back to the village would be something else.
“It would mean a lot to our team and our customers who have backed us since day one.”
The Holly Bush came out top in the South after passing a series of company checks and benchmarks but staff knew nothing of the pub’s march to the final.
But few would begrudge their success given their place in the community and previous accolades. They include a shortlisting for Regional Publican of the Year within Punch in 2023 and the BII (British Institute of Inkeeping) Community Award in 2020 for their work during Covid.
The pub also plays a huge part in the Headley community given its close links to the church, local charities and initiatives like the monthly Knit and Natter group.
