Greggs opened its new larger shop in Alton High Street today, creating six new jobs.
Previously located at 56 High Street, Greggs has moved to the former NatWest bank at 36-38 High Street, with comfy seating for those who want to eat in.
The shop is stocking Greggs’ iconic sausage roll along with its steak bake, vegan roll and new chicken roll. Meal deals include a main course, a side and a drink for £5.
There are also crispy southern fried chicken goujons, new hot cinnamon yum yums, and chicken tandoori, barbecue chicken and bacon, and veggie feast pizza slices. The shop is open from 6am to 7pm every day.
Greggs’ retail operations director Gillian Long said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Alton, with six new members joining the existing team.
“We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
Any further jobs created at the Alton High Street shop will be posted on https://careers.greggs.co.uk/
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