Local mortgage and insurance brokers Kerr & Watson are celebrating after being named finalists for three national awards at the upcoming Mortgage Introducer Awards in London.
The firm, founded by Stephen Kerr and Daniel Watson, has been shortlisted for Broker Firm of the Year (up to 10 advisers), with Stephen recognised as a finalist for Broker of the Year Individual and Daniel nominated for the Rising Star Award, following a significant career change three years ago.
Kerr & Watson began trading less than three years ago. In that time the firm has grown steadily, completing hundreds of cases and arranging more than £100 million of lending.
Mr Kerr, based in Farnham, said: “For us, it’s never been about chasing quick wins. We’ve always said we’ll treat every client the way we’d want our own family to be treated. That personal approach has helped us build trust, and to now be recognised nationally for it is very special.”
The team have also made a name for themselves by tackling cases that many brokers might turn away, from mortgages involving crypto deposits to supporting influencers, adult entertainers and investors buying blocks of apartments.
Mr Watson said: “When we started out, we had to look very proactively for clients, and a lot of people told us it wasn’t the right time.
“To now be finalists in three categories at one of the industry’s biggest awards is something I’m incredibly proud of. It shows what’s possible with hard work, support from the community and a focus on doing the right thing for clients.”
Kerr & Watson are no strangers to networking locally, either – from turning their entry in the Bordon Soapbox Race into a fundraiser for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice to supporting local estate agents.
