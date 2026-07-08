Bosses at a Liphook care home have rolled out the red carpet for residents by offering free cinema tickets.
Bramshott Grange has given older film fans and their carers a reel treat as they’re being offered free tickets to Silver Screenings at The Living Room Cinema.
People aged 60 and over are offered a free ticket, cake and hot drink through the cinema’s dedicated programme.
Bramshott Grange Care Community is supporting the programme by providing a number of complimentary tickets, with the aim of giving older people and carers the chance to spend relaxed, meaningful time together.
The first Bramshott Grange-supported screening was the classic Some Like It Hot, chosen following suggestions from the community and people who attend Liphook Day Centre.
Eight people from the day centre attended, alongside residents from Bramshott Grange, creating a sociable morning that brought together people from the care home and the wider local area.
Although Bramshott Grange has its own small in-house cinema, residents love the opportunity to go out, enjoy a change of scene and reconnect with familiar places and people in the community.
Louise Trant, Family Liaison Manager, said: “Our ladies and gentlemen really enjoyed the morning.
“It was lovely for them to meet local residents and to see people they knew from outside the home. That connection with the wider community is so important.”
Asa Brennan, General Manager of The Living Room Cinema said: “These events are designed to be relaxed, sociable and enjoyable, and it is wonderful to see Bramshott Grange helping more people experience the joy of cinema together.”
Anyone who would like to register an interest in future supported Silver Screen events, suggest a film or find out more about Bramshott Grange should call 01428 778500 or email [email protected]
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