A campaign has been launched to create a lasting memorial to a much-loved landlady at a beauty spot close to her former pub near Elstead.
More than £3,000 has already been donated to an online appeal to install a bench at Crookesbury Common in memory of Helen Francis.
She and her husband, Lee were hospitality legends in The Sands, Seale and Elstead for three decades as they ran The Donkey for 25 years before taking over The Barley Mow.
Helen, who sadly died in June following a short illness, often went dog walking with her daughter on the common.
The full cost of a dedication bench is £3,500, to make a donation look for Helen Francis (Helsie) at https://www.gofundme.com/
