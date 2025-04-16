People have been urged to take wildfire warnings seriously following a minor blaze on Farnham Park.
Firefighters were called on Monday (April 14) after a campfire at the top of Oast House Lane was left unattended.
The blaze, which was started in woodland, caused five square metres of damage with one fire engine being deployed at 7.45pm.
“The fire was tackled and the crew left the scene around 8.50pm,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.
Campfires and BBQs are not allowed on any of Waverley’s parks and countryside sites, as they can quickly lead to wildfires in drier periods.
There have been blazes on heathland around the A331 corridor in recent weeks with fires breaking out near Ash and Blackwater.