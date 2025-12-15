Police investigating a series of bike thefts at stations around Surrey have released a CCTV image of a possible suspect.
Seven bikes were stolen from cycle hubs at Woking, Walton on Thames, Guildford Main and Guildford London Road stations between May 5 and October 16.
Officers believe the pictured man could help them with their investigation and have appealed for the public’s help to identify and locate him.
Anyone who recognises the man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 445 of December 10.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
