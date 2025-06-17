Two Haslemere residents have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours 2025 – Kenneth Evan Griffiths and Crispin Parry – both awarded MBEs for their exceptional contributions to their communities. While Parry’s work has made an impact nationally through the arts and creative industries, it is the local force of nature, Ken Griffiths, who has left a deep and lasting mark on Haslemere.
Known as Community Ken, Ken Griffiths has been at the heart of Haslemere life for more than 45 years. From creating the Haslemere Fringe Festival and being a part of the Little Lumpy cycling sportive, to restoring the flagpole atop St Christopher’s Church and installing the “Sculptures in the Sky” planters across town, Ken’s fingerprints are everywhere.
“Everything I do, I do for the people of Haslemere,” he said. “But I don’t do it alone – none of it would have been possible without the incredible support I get from people across the town.”
Ken’s dedication to local life has earned him widespread affection, as well as this formal recognition from the Crown.
“It was a very unexpected envelope,” he said of learning about the MBE. “It came out of the blue – but it certainly stood out from the usual bills and junk mail!”
Whether it's transforming forgotten spaces, cheering on community projects, or rallying volunteers, Ken’s passion is infectious. He’s one of the driving forces behind Weyhill in Bloom, which brings bright flowers and colour to the streets each year, and the Haslemere Fringe Festival, now a major music and arts event boasting acts like Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Blue and Daniel Bedingfield.
“It started when I had a big birthday party and some musicians said they wished there was an event like this here on Lion Green,” Ken says. “I foolishly said I’d organise it – and it just grew.”
Even during the pandemic, when most events were cancelled, Ken took to the Little Lumpy route solo to honour those who had donated their entry fees so a new adaptive bike could be purchased for Alice Holt Inclusive Cycling.
From Haslewey and the museum to Rotary and the Community Rail Partnership, Ken’s efforts span generations and interests. He even led the successful fundraising campaign to install a Post Office counter at Haslewey, keeping essential services accessible to the town’s residents.
Ken’s family say they are “incredibly proud” of the recognition. “He never seeks the spotlight, but he’s always at the centre of the action,” they said. “We’ve lost count of how many times he’s said, ‘This’ll be the last time,’ but we’ve learned not to believe him – and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Ken himself said he couldn’t have done any of it without the support of his family and his wife, Linda, who has been there through it all, supporting every idea and initiative with the same community spirit.
Haslemere’s mayor, Cllr Jean Arrick, said: “This is a well-deserved recognition of outstanding service and dedication. We are incredibly proud of Ken and all that he’s done for our town.”
Congratulations, Ken – and thank you for everything.
