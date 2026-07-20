Residents are being invited to get off the bench and have their say on plans to bring junior league football to Beacon Hill Recreation Ground.
Haslemere Town Council is consulting on plans for Beacon Hill Football Club to host junior league matches every Saturday morning, 9am to 1pm, from September 2026 until April/May 2027. The proposal means a portable toilet would be required on site.
The council said the plans would help create more opportunities for young people to get active, while also considering concerns from neighbours.
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