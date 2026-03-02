Do you recognise the faces in this old wedding photograph? You could be the missing link in uncovering its story.
A local reader is hoping to uncover more about an old photograph recently acquired on eBay. The black-and-white image shows a wedding gathering, believed to date from the early 20th century.
Written on the reverse are the words: “GRANNY’S wedding in Haslemere Garden. L.A. Auntie Flo,” offering only a small clue to the people and place pictured. The formal dress and garden setting provide a fascinating glimpse into a bygone era.
If the photograph or the names “Granny” or “Auntie Flo” ring a bell with any readers, the owner would love to hear from you. Any information can be emailed to [email protected]
