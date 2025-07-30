Farnham Angling Society
Around the same time, the society was approached by the team from Forestry England, which manages Alice Holt and leases Lodge Pond to the society, asking whether FAS could host a public fishing event at the pond.
With similar initiatives already being run by the Godalming and Reading & District angling societies, it was agreed that a club of Farnham’s size and standing should be offering the same—especially at a time when its membership is ageing and children without an angling parent have few accessible routes into the sport.
The society sought guidance from both the Angling Trust and the Godalming team on how to organise the sessions, what equipment would be required, what qualifications coaches would need, and how to obtain funding.
Approval was given to run six coaching sessions at Lodge Pond in June and July 2025, spread over three Saturdays, with half of the lake reserved for the society’s use.
External funding was then sought to help purchase equipment. This came through Grant at Tackle Up in Fleet, who used his contacts to secure highly favourable prices, allowing the society to stretch its budget and acquire more gear than originally planned.
Each session required at least one Level 2 coach. Dave Allport, Barry Cushing, and Rob Hill volunteered and gave up two weekends in March to complete the necessary training provided by the Angling Trust.
The events were promoted online and on local noticeboards, and all sessions were fully booked. The original plan catered for 12 children per session, but with seven coaches available, this was increased to 14 for the first event and to 16 for the second and third.
Parents were required to stay during the sessions, though it quickly became apparent that the children were generally quick learners. Some, who had never handled fishing equipment before, were, after just a couple of hours, casting whips effectively, baiting hooks with maggots, playing fish to the net, and carefully unhooking and releasing their catches.
Feedback from both children and parents was overwhelmingly positive, with many asking when future sessions would be held. Each participant received a glossy Get Fishing certificate and a Bronze Award sticker, provided by the Angling Trust.
One participant said: “The fishing event was superb, both in terms of organisation, instruction and experience on the day.
“The coach, Rob, was enthusiastic and clear, and my son, who had never fished before, benefitted from Rob’s knowledge and patience - and was proud of catching around 30 fish during the session.”
FAS thanked Dave Allport, Barry Cushing, Chris Gadsden, Ian Gemson, Colin Dean, Daniel Ruddock, Kevin Winter, Chris Netto, Ross Minter, Stephen Lidl and Chris Fogg, who all gave up their time and expertise to inspire a future generation of anglers.
Farnham Angling Society always welcomes new members with junior, intermediate, senior, disabled and state pension age membership categories. For more information visit: www.farnhamanglingsociety.com
Petersfield Lions Club
The club held its second Lion Hunt on the Heath on Saturday, July 26.
Aimed at children aged 2 to 11 years old, participants were given a question paper, pencil and map to find answers on the 11 posters around the Heath Pond, with information on Lions Clubs and what it does within the community.
On completion, the children were given a voucher for a free ice cream. Their paper could also go into a draw to win a large cuddly lion.
In total, about 60 children took part. There was some very positive feedback, with most of the children enjoying the event, and many asking if the Lions would do it again next year.
The parents also liked the fact it encouraged the children to walk all around the pond.
Rory was the lucky winner, and he said he was pleased to have won and was looking forward to doing it again next year.
Petersfield Lions Club would like to thank Ian at the Plump Duck for his generous support in this venture.
Farnborough Royal British Legion
The Farnborough branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is looking for new volunteers to help with its annual Poppy Appeal, which raises vital funds to help support veterans and the armed forces community, who have served and sacrificed for their country.
The charity, which organises the Poppy Appeal every October and November, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal across the UK each year.
In the build-up to this year’s appeal, the RBL is asking people in Farnborough and surrounding areas if they could spare some time to volunteer for the charity in supermarkets in the town.
Chris Hayward, Poppy Appeal manager for RBL North Hampshire, said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering for the Poppy Appeal to get in touch with us to find out more.
“You will find it immensely rewarding knowing that you are supporting such a well-known and worthwhile charity. It is a great way to get involved with your local community.”
“We are particularly looking for volunteers to organise the Poppy Appeal in both Farnborough Asda and Farnborough Morrisons.
“This includes ordering poppies and other merchandise and organising a rota of volunteers for one or two weeks before Remembrance Day each year.”
After 26 years in the army, including operational tours in Bosnia and Iraq, veteran Baz Seymour was diagnosed with complex trauma post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
This was compounded when he suffered a stroke while out running in 2020.
Mr Seymour, 48, said: “The Royal British Legion were there for me, they sent me to their Battle Back Centre where I did loads of activities such as archery, canoeing, rafting, things you never get the chance to do normally. But it was mainly about meeting like-minded people and rediscovering the camaraderie I had enjoyed in service.
“Without the work of the RBL’s volunteers and collectors during the Poppy Appeal, this might never have been possible.
“Every penny raised during the appeal goes to help people like me, so I’d like to thank those volunteers, from the bottom of my heart. If you can give them a few hours of your time, please do, it makes a world of difference.”
For more information, contact the RBL on 0345 845 1945, online at rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer, or by email at chayward@british legion.org.uk
Surrey Border Movie Makers
Hosted by Jim Reed, the film club’s July meeting featured the results of one of this year’s group challenges.
The criteria for this particular challenge had to be a film with at least one of the following items included: an orange, hat or mirror, and also one of the following phrases: ’More Tea Vicar’, ‘Of all…in all the ..walks into mine’, ‘Houston we have a problem’ or ‘If you believe that you’ll believe anything’.
Four videos were submitted, along with the film’s separate ‘making of’ footage.
The screenings started with ‘Record Store Day’ by Paul Ashworth (Pathfinders Group), which covered the Independent Record Shop Day, a worldwide event which began in 2007 and is still held every April.
The informative footage captured enthusiastic collectors queuing for exclusive vinyl releases. Interviews were filmed at several locations, including 101 Collectors Records in Farnham and Record Corner in Godalming.
The next film was titled ‘Reflections’ by Cameron Gilroy (Pathfinders Group), with Mother Ludlam’s Cave in Farnham featuring in this engaging drama.
The film made excellent use of visual effects, particularly involving a mirror, to enhance its storytelling.
The third film, ‘Bell Book and Candle’ by Dave Skertchly (Oddbods Group), was an animation inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry. In the whimsical storyline, the tapestry goes missing, with a troublesome vampire somehow involved. Dave’s humorous narration and illustrations added charm to the spooky tale.
The fourth film, by Jim Reed (Pathfinders Group), was called ‘More Tea Vicar’. It was Pixar-style cartoon film featuring a gossipy widow who delights in divulging and stirring up secrets from the past. This entertaining film was made entirely using AI.
All of the films and the making-of footage are available to watch on the club’s website: www.surreyborder.org.uk
To end the evening, Jim Reed showed an independent film called ’Veo3 AI and Advertising’, which showcased how AI is now being extensively, both entirely and partly, for advertising and filmmaking.
All four of the above members films shown at the meeting included an element of AI.
The club was also pleased to welcome several prospective new members to meeting, who commented on how much they enjoyed their free first visit.
There was also a meeting on August 1, which included a masterclass on using the free BlackMagic software for smartphones, presented by the club’s vice chairman Philip Morley.
The club meets on the first Friday of each month at St Joan's Centre, on Tilford Road, Farnham.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.