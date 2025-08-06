Unless you’re Donald Trump or a devout MAGA follower, the words “pesky” and “Canadians” aren’t usually said in the same sentence (with the exception to geese, of course).
But some of their soldiers seemed to forget their nation’s trait for civility and politeness during wartime with three appearing in Farnham Police Court on drink-related charges.
The pages of the August 10 edition of the 1940 Herald are full of advice and propaganda. There’s tips on growing vegetables, what to do with leftover food, and how to keep up morale as the bombs fall.
But there’s also signs that life continued regardless, with the court remaining active and fines being handed to people regardless of their standing or role.
Three Canadian soldiers – Nixon Read, Pierre Icart and Oakley Bellwood Freeman – discovered this as they found themselves in the dock after lettingdrink get the better of them.
Read was fined 20s after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in West Street, as he spurted “abusive language” and wanted to fight everyone who went near him. Keep that for the Nazis, surely?
Icart, a French Canadian, was called “dopey” after being caught stealing 41 bottles of ale from the cellar of The Royal Deer. He actually got trapped and was found by the assistant barman, with the “inebriated” soldier being fined 20s and ordered to pay the 18s and 9d cost of the stolen beer.
And what of the impressively named Bellwood Freeman? Well he was fined 10s and ordered to pay 2s and 6ds for stealing a plated tankard from the Royal Huts Hotel in Hindhead as a souvenir.
He wasn’t drunk enough to excuse his actions and asked the chairman of the bench if he could keep the tankard. The response? No. Less Maple Leaf, more Maple Thief.
