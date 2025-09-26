Following last year’s successful collaboration with local historians, the exhibition will once again feature displays on Milland, Borden Wood, the Roman Road, local churches, Hollycombe Steam, the Stedham Paper Mill and more. A Midhurst researcher will present the story of Elizabeth Barlow, a 19th-century female archaeologist, alongside her discoveries in Woolmer Forest, while another display will focus on the Ram (water) at Shulbred Priory.