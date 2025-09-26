The Milland History Exhibition returns to Milland Memorial Hall on Saturday and Sunday, October 24 to 25, from 10 am to 4 pm, with entrance by donation.
Following last year’s successful collaboration with local historians, the exhibition will once again feature displays on Milland, Borden Wood, the Roman Road, local churches, Hollycombe Steam, the Stedham Paper Mill and more. A Midhurst researcher will present the story of Elizabeth Barlow, a 19th-century female archaeologist, alongside her discoveries in Woolmer Forest, while another display will focus on the Ram (water) at Shulbred Priory.
Other exhibits include Sue Strike’s Cartersland Wildflower project and contributions from Milland Joinery, Milland Pottery and a local guitar maker. Organisers say the event provides both newcomers and long-standing residents a chance to connect with Milland’s rich and diverse history.
Comments
