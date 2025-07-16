There’s no place like Bohunt after the school’s production of The Wizard of Oz wowed audiences at Bedales’ Olivier Theatre, with four sold-out shows across three days. A cast of 150 students brought the timeless tale to life with clever choreography, split casting, and powerful performances.

The classic story – enjoying renewed popularity with the release of the Wicked prequels – explores themes of courage, love, friendship and finding your way home.

Randall Jull, Head of School: “The stage is set for another opportunity for the wonderful students at our school to show how brilliant and talented they are. My thanks to the amazing staff that make it possible, and to Bedales School for the use of their highly impressive facilities.”