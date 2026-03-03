A new dementia-friendly singing group, Singing for the Mind, has launched successfully in Haslemere, bringing the local community together for an hour of music and connection.
Guided by group leader Jo, participants enthusiastically joined in, singing a variety of popular songs and showing their appreciation with a round of applause at the end of the session.
Denise, Deputy Manager at The Hunter Centre, said: “I think the session went really well and everyone who attended had a lovely time and went away feeling very happy and looking forward to the next one!”
Adriana Mendonca, Registered Manager at Right at Home Alton & Bordon, added: “By working in partnership with The Hunter Centre, we are pleased to be able to expand our community groups to include Haslemere. Singing for the Mind aims to support local people living with dementia by using music to encourage wellbeing, spark memories and reduce social isolation in a friendly and welcoming setting.”
The group will meet on the second Tuesday of every month from 2–3pm and is open to people with dementia accompanied by a carer, family member or friend.
For more information, contact The Hunter Centre on 01428 654710 or email [email protected], or Right at Home Alton & Bordon on 01420 481716 or [email protected]
