Long-anticipated plans to build a new primary school in a growing East Hampshire village have been submitted.
Hampshire County Council (HCC) has lodged an application to build a two-storey school on the Land East of Horndean site.
The proposed Hazleton Farm Primary School will have room for 315 pupils and is expected to open in September 2029.
The LEOH development is one of the biggest in the district with around 800 homes set to be built over the coming years on land either side of the B2149 Havant Road.
A 1.2 hectare rectangular site opposite the Pyle Lane junction has been earmarked for the school, which will expand gradually as the surrounding development grows.
“It will open initially with 30 pupils in Year R, expanding gradually to 45 pupils per year group,” said a spokesperson for HCC.
“The school is planned to open in September 2029, aligning with the phased delivery of new homes in the wider LEOH housing development and forming a key part of the area’s long-term community infrastructure.”
The “compact” school will form part of a new village “hub” with a community centre earmarked for land next door.
The proposals include 11 classrooms, a main hall, library and an “ICT rich” Learning Resource Centre. Playing fields and a specialist classroom are planned along with resources to support SEN pupils.
The school is expected to have around 38 staff members – 16 teaching and 22 non-teaching – with one of the 16 being dedicated to the SEN classroom.
A “super insulated” brick building with a deep timber canopy and “strong colonnade” has been proposed, with land being set aside for future expansion, if needed.
For more details and to comment on the application type EHDC-26-0714-CMA after following the search planning applications link at www.easthants.gov.uk
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