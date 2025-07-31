James Cartwright, 61, from Axminster in Devon, was convicted following a three and a half-week trial at Guildford Crown Court.
He was found not guilty of a third charge of controlling and coercive behaviour.
The jury heard how Samantha, 54, also from Axminster in Devon, had accompanied him to the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot for his 60th birthday, as she had promised him she would and she believed he had nobody else to go with.
Samantha, who had ended the relationship and was looking to move on with her life after this final compassionate act, was instead raped and strangled by Cartwright in the early hours of April 14.
Police were first alerted when Cartwright himself rang 999 and claimed that he had woken up to Samantha dead in the room.
He claimed to responding paramedics and police officers that she had fallen over at some point in the night implying that might be the cause of death, however a subsequent forensic post-mortem discovered that Samantha had sustained several injuries including a fractured skull and signs of strangulation of her neck.
Throughout the investigation and trial, Cartwright maintained his innocence, despite not providing any other explanation for Samantha’s fatal injuries.
During the trial the jury also heard how he had a history of obsessive behaviour towards Samantha and when she had ended the relationship his behaviour took on an even more frightening turn, including turning up at her house uninvited and mowing her lawn, sitting outside the house for extended periods of time and bombarding her with phone calls and messages.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said; “Firstly, I would like to say that our thoughts and condolences remain with Samantha’s friends and family at this extremely difficult time.
“Through our extensive investigation into her death, we got to know the Samantha’s character well and what stood out was the overwhelming sense from her loved ones that she was an extremely kind, thoughtful and compassionate person.
“She had felt guilty about ending her relationship with Cartwright and she had always followed through on her promises - this trip was meant to be one last kindness before she moved on with her life.
“Tragically, Cartwright ensured that she was never able to do this. His control and possessiveness meant he couldn’t bear to let her go, despite having another girlfriend at the time. He callously murdered her and has never admitted responsibility or shown any remorse, but the jury saw him for what he is and has found him guilty.”
Samantha’s family have paid tribute to her. “We as a family, are relieved that this has finally come to an end. That the defendant has been seen for who he truly is, a rapist and a murderer. No longer free to harm or control any more women.
“Unfortunately, it was too late for our beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend.
“She truly was the best of us, the kindest light in all our lives and the hole left behind is one of such severe magnitude we will likely never escape it. Justice will not bring her back, but it has provided a form of closure on this dark chapter and security in the knowledge that James Cartwright will remain in the safest place for everyone.
“Samantha wouldn’t want to be known as a victim. She would want to be known for her passion for life, her class and beautiful style, her honesty, integrity, strength and dedication to all who knew her.
“We continue to ask for privacy as we navigate what it means to live in a world without Samantha and her incredible personality and love.”
Moses Koroma from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “It was clear from the forensic evidence that Samantha had been murdered.
“She was strangled and had a significant head injury, and the jury saw straight through Cartwright’s claims that this had all resulted from her falling out of bed.
“As soon as he called 999, Cartwright started to weave his web of lies, telling police that Samantha had asked him to move back in and they were due to get married a few months later.
“A very different picture emerged of their relationship from conversations Samantha had with friends and family about their life behind closed doors. She found him suffocating and he would force himself on her for sex.
“Worried that he would be alone for his 60th birthday, Samantha honoured her promise to spend the weekend with Cartwright. He took advantage of this last selfless act with a vicious and murderous attack.”
James Cartwright will be sentenced on Friday, August 8 at Guildford Crown Court.
If you’re concerned about domestic abuse, whether for yourself or someone else, you can call 01483 776 822 or visit www.healthysurrey.org.uk/domestic-abuse/help for support and advice.
