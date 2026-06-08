Ben, 13, is one of two Ash Manor School pupils to reach the final stage of the competition in the Game Concept category, giving the school a rare double success in one of the UK's most prestigious competitions for aspiring game creators.
Ben earned his place among the national finalists with Dive, a game concept that challenges players to survive increasingly dangerous ocean depths.
He said the project began as a compulsory classroom task set by computer science teacher Richard Dunham.
"My computer science teacher said we had to do it for a lesson otherwise we would get detention," said Ben. "So I did it and then I just finished it at home because I thought it would be easy."
Dive sees players descend through darkening ocean depths while managing oxygen, hunger, thirst and pressure levels. Along the way, they encounter creatures inspired by mythology and prehistory, including the Kraken, Megalodon and anglerfish.
Ben said the idea combined several of his interests.
"Real-world physics mixed with history and creativity with mythology," he said. "I just put all my ideas into one game."
Although some friends have compared Dive to the underwater survival game Subnautica, Ben said he has never played it.
"I prefer Fortnite and Minecraft," he said.
Ben said he is a fan of the Dream SMP Minecraft community, which featured YouTubers including TommyInnit and Technoblade, whom he described as "a legend".
When news of his BAFTA nomination arrived, Ben wasted little time sharing it.
"I told my friends. They didn't believe me, so I just showed them the email," he said.
"My parents were just kind of shocked, but I thought it was kind of chill because I always knew I would reach the finals."
Ash Manor School is celebrating after both Ben, a Year 9 pupil, and another student called, Ben from Year 8, were selected among the national finalists.
The competition attracts thousands of entries from young people aged 10 to 18 each year, with only a small number reaching the final stage following judging by industry professionals.
Headteacher Agnes Bailey said: "This is a tremendous achievement for both students and a wonderful recognition of their talent, creativity and hard work. To have two students reach the BAFTA Young Game Designers finals in the same year is something we are incredibly proud of as a school."
Mr Dunham added: "Game design combines creativity, storytelling, problem-solving and technical thinking. Both Ben and Ben have demonstrated exceptional imagination and commitment throughout the competition process. To be recognised by BAFTA in such a competitive national field is a remarkable accomplishment."
Looking ahead, Ben said he plans to enter the competition again next year and is already developing ideas for future games, including one based on Norse mythology.
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