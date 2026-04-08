A part-time lifeguard at Whitehill & Bordon Leisure Centre has put himself through his paces as he tries to raise £1,900 for charity to compete in a Weymouth half Ironman.
Thomas Le Marchant, a 19-year-old lifeguard at the Everyone Active leisure centre on Budds Lane, has completed a training half Ironman in aid of Rethink Mental Illness, raising funds to support mental health awareness and services.
Thomas, who lives near Dockenfield, has been working part-time at the leisure centre for three years while studying at college and Durham University.
Thomas’s journey into endurance sport began with a swim of the English Channel last year, which he trained for more than six months.
“It was probably the hardest training I’ve ever done, but once we got into it, the weather was perfect and it felt achievable,” he said.
Since then, he has developed a love for long-distance challenges, often taking on extreme events with little external prompting.
For the half Ironman, Thomas combined swimming, cycling and running, training solo while also taking part in sessions with Durham Triathlon.
He said the treadmill run was mentally challenging, but he used techniques such as focusing on landmarks, including a car in The Shed’s car park, and counting strokes during the swim to push through. He said the song “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve was a key source of motivation during long sessions.
Thomas hopes his fundraising efforts will make a difference.
“It’s just a small amount in the grand scheme, but every bit helps,” he said.
Donations for Thomas’s fundraising challenge can be accessed here. https://im703weymouthrethink.gofundraise.co.uk/page/ThomasLeMarchant
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