Dog owners are being urged to keep pets under close control in Farnham Park after a rise in attacks on deer, rangers and residents’ representatives have warned.
While most dog walkers use the park responsibly, a recent increase in incidents has prompted Farnham Residents Group and park rangers to remind owners to keep dogs on leads where necessary to prevent harm to wildlife.
The latest incident on Wednesday, November 12 involved a man his 50s and two Labradors chasing deer across the park. One deer ran towards the rangers’ cabin and became trapped while trying to jump a fence, leaving it vulnerable to attack and causing severe injuries. The second dog continued to chase other deer.
Waverley ranger Nick Macfarlane transported two badly injured deer to Cathcart & Winn Veterinary Clinic, where they were later euthanised. Witnesses to the incident were left shaken by the level of injuries suffered.
During the incident Mr Macfarlane used what is known as “purple spray” on the deer. Despite its name, the spray is not a dye to deter dogs but an antibacterial treatment used to prevent bite wounds becoming infected.
Mr Macfarlane said: “In the last three months, we have had three incidents of deer being attacked by dogs. On one occasion, a dog chased a deer towards the rangers’ cabin and the deer got caught trying to jump the fence. The dog mutilated the deer, causing significant blood loss and an emergency trip to Cathcart & Winn Veterinary Clinic.”
He added: “The amount of incidents varies, but there are probably many more that nobody witnesses. Dog walkers should be careful with dogs that could potentially harm deer and keep them on a lead where necessary. We want to encourage people to use Farnham Park to walk dogs but we want to ensure the deer are not harmed.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.