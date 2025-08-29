Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets under control after a young deer was attacked in Farnham Park.
Waverley Borough Council reported that the incident occurred on Thursday morning, leaving the deer so badly injured that it had to be euthanised.
A spokesperson said: “We are saddened to report that this morning, a young deer was attacked by two dogs in Farnham Park.
“Sadly, the deer was severely injured and our rangers had to take it to a local veterinarian clinic, where it was put to sleep.”
The spokesperson reminded dog owners that Farnham Park is both a medieval deer park and a local nature reserve, and all dogs must be kept under close control. They advised that dogs should be kept on leads whenever deer are present.
