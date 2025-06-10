Several motorists in a sleepy corner of Waverley are facing a huge repair bill after a driver treated their villages like a bumper car track in a night of wanton destruction.
A driver caused thousands of pounds worth of damage early last Tuesday (June 3) after smashing into numerous vehicles through Frensham, Dockenfield and Binsted.
Some of the incidents weren’t passing scrapes as the culprits targeted vehicles behind gates and on driveways during the early morning rampage.
“When I left the house I saw my son’s car was in the garden and I thought he maybe left the handbrake off,” said Dockenfield resident Paul Brooker.
“But when I looked closer I could see it had been damaged and had been pushed off the driveway. There was nothing mechanically wrong with the car.
“I’ve absolutely no idea why anyone would do this and I don’t think I’ve upset anyone. It’s not like it was on the road and they’ve lost control – they’ve physically come onto my property and did this on purpose.”
Some villagers have pointed the finger at the driver of a dark red hatchback for the carnage with a numberplate coming off enroute and being reported to the police.
It looks like the culprit began his rampage on Hamlash Lane before heading south on Shortfield Common Road and continuing along Pitt Lane into Dockenfield.
The rampage took place between midnight and 1am with reports of vehicles being similarly damaged in Binsted during the same night and Sandrock a few days before.
“My son heard a noise of crunching cars and then a minute later just down the road the same noise,” said Binsted resident, Clair Polmear.
“Our car was pushed into the middle of the road sideways on with the left rear smashed in. The car along the road had the whole of one side smashed in.
“Unfortunately, we hear cars racing through the village at dangerous speeds occasionally but it’s otherwise a lovely quiet place. I’m sad to hear there has been the same issues in other rural villages.”
Another Frensham resident who was rudely awoken last Tuesday said the large dent in the side of her vehicle caused by the careering driver would cost £750 to repair.
“I’m terrified and I’m worried it will happen again,” said Pitt Lane resident, Peter Butler.
“We heard noises to see a car had smashed through our very expensive gates – whoever did it smashed into my wife’s car, causing serious damage.
“We suspected it was not their car because they wrecked their car also. If you had done this and seen it on the front page of Farnham Herald would you be more or less inclined to do it again, knowing the police were involved.”
The Herald has approached Surrey Police for more details but witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to call 101 quoting reference number SYP202506030020.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
(Additional reporting by Marcus McQuilton and Lucy Fradgley)
