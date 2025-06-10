Farnham’s Festival of Transport was bigger and better than ever this year, breaking records and delighting visitors of all ages.
The sunshine brought out thousands of spectators who not only admired the remarkable machines but also enjoyed a day packed with entertainment.
Among the standout vehicles was the Bentley Blue Train, a stunning replica of the legendary car that beat the famous Blue Train from Cannes to Calais in 1930.
Also drawing attention was the rare Tatra T87, a vehicle from the golden age of car manufacturing in Czechoslovakia.
Trophies were awarded by Farnham’s deputy mayor, Cllr Graham White. The Bentley Blue Train scooped the Sir Ray Tindle Award for Best in Show, the prize named in honour of the late owner of the Herald.
Other winners included a Lagonda AAK 205, Porsche 911 Carrera, Jaguar XJ220, and a 1960 BSA Super Rocket.
After the awards, many vehicles joined a parade through the town, thrilling even more spectators with their sights and sounds.
Live music from Mike Moore and the celebrated Rock Choir added rhythm to the atmosphere. Children had fun with a treasure hunt organised by the Challengers charity, while car lovers were treated to an exciting display by the Surrey and Hants Remote Control Car Club.
A spokesperson for the event said: “This splendid day was a great success for everyone involved – the drivers who look after their wonderful machines, the stall holders, musicians, the splendid Rock Choir and everyone who came along and made it such an enjoyable festival.”
Organised by the Farnham Weyside Rotary Club, the event raised funds for Challengers, who support disabled children and their families.
