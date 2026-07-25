An East Hampshire woman has completed one of Europe's toughest mountain marathons, tackling the formidable Verbier Marathon in Switzerland to raise thousands of pounds for charity.
Clare Woodward, from Bordon, completed the gruelling 26.7-mile race alongside her husband, Matt, earlier this month. The challenge was undertaken in support of Highfield and Brookham School's Centenary Bursaries Fund.
Ms Woodward's two children attend the independent preparatory school in Liphook.
The course climbs more than 3,000 metres through the Swiss Alps and is widely regarded as one of Europe's most demanding mountain marathons.
Ms Woodward took on the challenge after being inspired by the life-changing impact a bursary had on her late father's education.
Ms Woodward, a lawyer, said the race involved 43 kilometres and 3,000 metres of elevation “along stunning mountain ridges, over intense climbs, down seriously steep mountainsides, as lightning struck the peaks around us, through thunderstorms and an incredible downpour".
"It was demanding, it was brutal and it was truly epic but, somewhat amazingly, I loved it. And the best part was being able to do it with my husband Matt," she added.
Suzannah Cryer, headteacher of Highfield and Brookham School, said: "Clare has been nothing short of inspirational.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have parents like Clare, whose generosity will help create opportunities for children for years to come."
The Highfield and Brookham Centenary Bursaries Fund helps provide an independent education for children whose families would otherwise be unable to access one. Since its launch in 2007, it has supported 23 pupils, with the school aiming to grow the fund to £2 million over the coming years.
Ms Woodward originally hoped to raise £2,000 but has already exceeded that target, collecting more than £3,000 for the Centenary Bursaries Fund. Donations remain open through her JustGiving page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.