Headteacher Sarah Palmer said: “The Waverley Pool is not only teaching the children to swim well and stay safe near water, but this assembly on winter ice safety delivered a strong safety message, perfect for this time of year. Our partnership with the Waverley Pool is strong and very much appreciated, as is our link with Sport Haslemere.”
Camelsdale children learn winter water safety at Waverley Pool
By Georgia Hase
Wednesday 4th March 2026 11:00 am
