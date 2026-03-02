Camelsdale School pupils learned vital safety skills on ice and in water during a visit from the Waverley Pool. The school has welcomed being “adopted” by the pool, where children in Years 3 to 5 attend weekly swimming lessons throughout the year.

Headteacher Sarah Palmer said: “The Waverley Pool is not only teaching the children to swim well and stay safe near water, but this assembly on winter ice safety delivered a strong safety message, perfect for this time of year. Our partnership with the Waverley Pool is strong and very much appreciated, as is our link with Sport Haslemere.”