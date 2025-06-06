A freedom of information request has revealed Hampshire County Council issued 10,394 penalties since 2022, totalling £1,666,113 over the three academic years since 2021/22.
Data showed that, over the years, penalties in Hampshire have been steadily increasing, despite the government’s attempts to improve attendance by raising the penalty amount by £20 in August 2024.
Since the measure was introduced, parents who take their children out of school during term time without permission must pay £80 per day. If parents do not pay their fine within 21 days, it doubles to £160.
Consequently, if a parent receives a second fine for the same child within any three years, they will be immediately charged £160.
In the local authority, the number of penalties issued in 2022 was 5,357, a figure that doubled in 2024, with 10,394 unauthorised absence fines issued.
Money-wise, the data revealed that in 2022/23, £363,543 was generated. Once again, the figure was doubled in 2024/25 when the council generated £698,403.
According to the council, the money collected through the penalty notice system is designated specifically for attendance. Initially, the money is used for the administration and prosecution of the penalty notice system. Any remaining surplus is allocated for attendance support.
Hampshire County Council said that the increase in fines reflects a rise in absences, both nationally and locally.
It said that, as the third-largest shire county in England, with a very large population, Hampshire has over 180,000 school-aged children attending more than 500 schools, in which 93 per cent of the attendance is higher than the national average (92.9 per cent).
A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: “We work closely with schools and families to understand the root cause of serious attendance issues and to identify appropriate support and solutions. Legal interventions, including fines, are only ever considered after all support possibilities are explored and exhausted.
“We know that daily attendance isn’t always possible for medical reasons or for a small number of children with particular special educational needs. In these circumstances, our Inclusion Service works closely with schools and families to ensure that children receive a continued education as far as possible, while balancing this against any other needs or challenges they and their families may be facing.
“Our SEN Service is dedicated to supporting children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to ensure they have access to high-quality learning opportunities and can achieve the best possible outcomes for their future.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.