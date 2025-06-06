A growing number of students at a local sixth form college are gaining vital skills, confidence, and career inspiration through a unique mentoring initiative.
Since its launch three years ago at The Sixth Form College Farnborough, Zurich Insurance Group’s Kickstart Mentoring Programme has more than doubled in size — expanding from 28 to 54 participants — as word spreads about its impact.
The initiative is run by Zurich Insurance Group, a global insurer headquartered in Switzerland, in partnership with the college.
When Ben Gogoi-Degens first joined the programme at age 16, he wasn’t sure what to expect. Now undertaking a Level 7 finance apprenticeship with one of the Big 4 professional services firms while studying for a master’s degree, he credits Kickstart with helping shape his future.
“The programme gave me a great introduction to the corporate world,” Ben said.
“We spent time at Zurich’s Farnborough office, learning about different parts of the business, and even visited places like the Lloyd’s of London building and Zurich’s headquarters. It was a fun and eye-opening experience, and it really helped develop my confidence.”
Ben says the experience gave him the skills and belief to succeed in both his education and in his career.
“After working with Zurich, I found it much easier to approach recruiters at assessment centres and interviews,” he explains. “It gave me the professionalism and self-belief to show what I could do.”
The programme is targeted at students who might otherwise face barriers to professional opportunities. Eligibility criteria include receiving free school meals or bursaries, living in areas of deprivation, or arriving in the UK as a refugee.
Each mentor works with a small group of students across a six-month period, focusing on CV writing, presentation skills, and career planning.
Adam Slade, lead tutor at the college, says the mentoring experience has become a cornerstone of their support for students from underrepresented backgrounds.
“We’ve now been part of the Kickstart mentoring programme for three years, as a key part of our effort to provide equal access and address imbalances in opportunities for our students,” he said.
“The mentoring experience is truly valuable, with five or six meetings held throughout the academic year. It creates a safe space where young people can ask questions they might not otherwise feel comfortable raising, whether it’s about navigating career choices or overcoming imposter syndrome.”
The programme has been praised for building students' confidence and increasing their career readiness, with mentors also reporting personal growth through the experience.
For Ben, the benefits were both professional and personal.
“My biggest challenge was taking that leap,” he said. “But I remembered the point of the Inspire Programme, which was to give people like me a fair chance. That gave me the courage to ask for the opportunity, and I’m so glad I did.”
He now encourages others to take similar steps.
“I would urge anyone who gets the chance to join something like Kickstart to do it," he says. "Building your network early is incredibly valuable, it can open doors you didn’t even know were there.”
The Kickstart Mentoring Programme continues to provide a vital platform for Farnborough’s young people — one student, one mentor, and one conversation at a time.
