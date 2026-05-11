Students at Bohunt School are taking centre stage after achieving a clean sweep of distinctions in their latest London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art exams.
Every Bohunt student who entered this year’s LAMDA assessments earned the top grade, marking a standout year for the school’s drama and performance programme.
LAMDA qualifications are designed to develop public speaking, confidence and communication skills, with pupils assessed through structured performances and presentations.
The school said the 100 per cent distinction rate reflected both the dedication of students and the strength of Bohunt’s LAMDA programme, led by teachers Ms Clarke and Mrs Harper.
Regular performance opportunities through Bohunt’s LAMDA showcases have also helped pupils build confidence and experience in front of audiences.
The latest results brought further success beyond the stage, with students earning a combined 176 UCAS points and 12 medals through higher-level qualifications.
Ms Clarke said: “What a fantastic achievement for all of the students. This is the result of consistently dedicated work by the students.
“I am very happy to see their efforts rewarded. Also, may I extend my thanks to all the parents and guardians who support this programme, especially with learning lines and reading in parts. It is much appreciated.”
Mrs Harper added: “LAMDA exam day is always a mixture of nerves and excitement. I was really impressed with how all the students conducted themselves and how they supported one another.
“They worked so hard towards their LAMDA exam and got the results they deserved. Congratulations to all the students.”
Co-heads Lucy Broad and Hannah Green said the results highlighted the ambition and resilience of Bohunt pupils.
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