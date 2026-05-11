A student at Bohunt School has coded his way to the top of the country after beating more than 15,000 competitors in a national computing challenge.
Frederick achieved a perfect 100 per cent score to secure first place in his category in the prestigious Raspberry Pi Coding Competition.
He competed against 15,194 students from across the UK, placing him at the very top of the national leaderboard.
The achievement follows a strong performance by Bohunt students in the Bebras Challenge last November, where all Computing students took part.
An impressive 59 students scored within the top ten per cent nationally, earning places in the Raspberry Pi Coding Competition held in March.
Miss Nicklinson, Computing teacher at Bohunt School, said: “Frederick is a hardworking and curious student who consistently goes above and beyond in computing lessons. He is also very engaged with the subject outside of school.
“Frederick and all the others that took part in the Raspberry Pi Competition should be extremely proud of their achievements.”
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