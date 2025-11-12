At the 11th hour on Tuesday, November 11, students and staff at the school in Rowledge gathered on the grounds to form the word Peace, honouring those who gave their lives in conflict and calling for peace worldwide.
A sixth-form student played the Last Post before more than 500 students and staff raised poppies, while a fellow sixth former captured the moment by drone.
Frensham’s international students read lines from For the Fallen in their native languages, including Romanian, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Korean and Cantonese, representing voices from nations touched by war.
“This was an important moment of coming together to mark Remembrance Day and to express our school community’s commitment to peace,” said Charlie Bennett, head of history and sixth form.
“As always, it was our students that stepped up in the most wonderful way,”
