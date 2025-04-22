A record-breaking 102 children joined the Fernhurst Hub's 21st annual Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday, scouring the village for hidden chicks.
Hub volunteer, Pauline Colcutt first started this Easter tradition 21 years-ago. She said: "Each year more kids turn up and our expectations are always exceeded. We love doing it.”
Each child completing the hunt received a chocolate egg, thanks to generous donations from Tesco and Waitrose in Haslemere.
Mum, Amy Bailey said: ”This is the highlight of the Easter holidays, and the children count the days until it’s here. It’s just wonderful to see so many families coming together, as the children run around in the fresh air locating the chicks. Come rain or shine we’ll always be here."